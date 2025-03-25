Rename Yakubu Tali Int’l Airport – Ya Na To Mahama

Yakubu Tali International Airport

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to rename the Yakubu Tali International Airport to “Gbewaa International Airport”.

The erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration honoured the late Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali, a teacher, statesman, civil servant, envoy and a politician by naming the Tamale International Airport after him.

The late Tolon Naa, Alhaji Yakubu Tali, was the Chief of Tolon in Dagbon, a man who contributed immensely towards the development of not only Dagbon but the country as a whole.

Ndan Ya Na, during the visit of President Mahama to the Gbewaa Palace, urged him to rename the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

“Mr. President, such a huge investment needs to be appreciated by the people that it serves, and in consultation with the Nayiri and the Bimbilla Gbanlana, we want the airport to be named Gbewaa International Airport to reflect our common heritage,” he stated.

The King of Dagbon also appealed to the President to commence the phase 3 of the Yakubu Tali International Airport project.

“Your Excellency, the development of the Tamale International Airport has stalled after completion of the second phase. This was a laudable initiative conceived and started by your government and continued by the Akufo-Addo government.

“The phase 3 of the project that included the Hajj terminal seems to have been abandoned. We want to entreat you to start the phase 3 of this project, so that the airport can handle all that it was intended to do, including the handling of Hajj pilgrims in a humane manner,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi