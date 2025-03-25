‘Ghanaian Comedians Can Sell Out O2 Arena’

Lekzy De Comic

Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy De Comic, has made a bold statement about the potential of the new generation of Ghanaian comedians.

According to Lekzy, Ghanaian comedians have what it takes to fill the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

Lekzy’s confidence stems from the impressive growth and vibrancy of the Ghanaian comedy sector.

He believes that with proper promotion, he and his fellow comedians can easily fill the O2 Arena and deliver an extremely successful event.

This optimism is not unfounded, considering the remarkable success Ghanaian comedians have achieved in recent years.

The Ghanaian comedy industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

Comedians like OB Amponsah, MC Okokobioko, DKB, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez, Kemical, Kojo PJay, Jerry Ashinyo and others have proven themselves to be world-class performers, capable of selling out major event centres in Ghana and beyond.

Their success has been replicated in countries like Nigeria, Southern Africa and the United States of America, demonstrating the global appeal of Ghanaian comedy.

Lekzy De Comic suggests that promoters in the United Kingdom should take notice of the talent and popularity of Ghanaian comedians.

He proposes that they be given the opportunity to perform at musical events in the UK, which would help to introduce them to new audiences.

Lekzy is convinced that once Ghanaian comedians are given the platform, they will prove themselves to be a viable and attractive option for UK audiences.

Lekzy De Comic’s bold claim is not just a statement of confidence; it’s a call to action.

It’s a challenge to promoters, event organisers and audiences to take notice of the talent and potential of Ghanaian comedians.

As the Ghanaian comedy industry continues to grow and evolve, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities that lie ahead.