Young Excellence Music Awards Goes To Belgium

From L-R: Moutabwoy, Emmanuel Ampaabeng and Bizzy Salifu

Belgium is set to host an unforgettable night of music, talent, and cultural celebration as the Young Excellence Music Awards (YEMA Awards 25) makes its highly anticipated debut.

Organised by Emmanuel Ampaabeng, Founder and CEO of Westline Entertainment, the brains behind Ghana’s prestigious Western Music Awards, in collaboration with Elvis Mugisha, CEO of Mugisha Entertainment, YEMA Awards 25 is designed to spotlight and honour the next generation of musical stars from diverse backgrounds.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Claridge Event Hall in Belgium on Friday, May 2, 2025.

This maiden edition will recognise emerging talents making waves in the global music scene, offering them a platform to shine internationally.

Attendees can expect a night of electrifying performances from rising stars, including Moutabwoy, Laioung, Bizzy Salifu, Infinity Music Worldwide, IdPizzle, SK Frimpong, Skales, Fayn, Myasima, Motown Priest, Black Coco, Lyco, Bronze, and many more.

Beyond the performances, YEMA Awards 25 promises a spectacular fusion of music, culture, and entertainment, setting the stage for young artistes to thrive.

For sponsorship, partnership, and ticket inquiries, visit www.yemaward.com or contact +32 47 28 76 7 67 / +233 547 777 604. Follow @yemusicawards on social media for updates.