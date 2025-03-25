Samini Demands Higher Compensation For Actors

Samini

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall musician, Samini, has expressed concerns over the poor remuneration of actors in Ghana’s film industry, stating that the pay structure does not match the effort actors put into their craft.

Speaking on a podcast, the celebrated musician revealed that his personal experiences on movie sets have given him a firsthand understanding of the challenges actors’ face, particularly when it comes to compensation.

While responding to a question about why he hasn’t pursued acting more seriously despite his evident talent, Samini admitted that the industry is too draining, both physically and financially.

“It’s a very, very draining profession to be in,” he noted, emphasising that he holds no disrespect for the film industry but believes actors deserve better.

The dancehall icon, who has graced multiple movie sets in the past, revealed that actors are severely underpaid compared to musicians, despite both being part of the entertainment industry. He illustrated this disparity by comparing performance rates for musicians versus actor fees in 2025.

According to Samini, A-list musicians can command between GH¢150,000 to GH¢250,000 for a full-band live performance. Even lesser-known musicians can earn GH¢15,000 to GH¢20,000 for a 30-minute performance in Accra.

However, when it comes to actors, the situation is vastly different.

Samini disclosed that even A-list actors struggle to secure GH¢10,000 to GH¢25,000 for an entire movie project, which often requires them to dedicate up to three weeks of their time on set.

“Some of the big names are able to push for maybe GH¢20,000 to GH¢25,000, but that even depends on who is hiring them,” he explained.

Meanwhile, lesser-known actors are paid as little as GH¢2,000 for weeks of work, a stark contrast to a musician earning GH¢15,000 for just three songs. “It’s crazy, and something has to be done about it,” he stated passionately.

He proposed that industry players should set a minimum pay structure to ensure that actors are fairly compensated.

He further exemplified that A-list actors for instance, should not be paid below GH¢50,000 per movie. B-list actors should earn at least GH¢30,000, and no mainstream actor should be paid less than GH¢15,000 for any role.

Samini believes that a structured and fair payment system will ultimately improve the livelihoods of actors and elevate the quality of Ghanaian films.

He urged producers, directors, and industry stakeholders to re-evaluate how they compensate actors.