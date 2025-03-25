Jordan Ayew Foundation Donates to Muslim Orphans in Liberia During Ramadan

As Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, Ghanaian international footballer Jordan Ayew and his foundation, the Jordan Ayew Foundation, extended their generosity to Muslim orphans in Liberia.

Team Ayew, led by Joel Toe, Clarence Lee Chea, and Melvin George, made a significant donation to orphanages in Monrovia and its surrounding areas. The foundation, which has been operating in Liberia, Ghana, and other parts of Africa, provided essential food items and prayer materials to support the Muslim community during this sacred period.

The donation included 70 bags of rice, 50 mattresses, prayer mats, Islamic literature, bags, cooking oil, and other food supplies—all aimed at easing the burden on orphanages caring for Muslim children. The team visited multiple locations, including communities in Samuka Town, Caldwell, and Barnerville community near Monrovia.

Speaking during the donation, a representative of the foundation emphasized that Jordan Ayew is not only a footballer but also a philanthropist with a heart for the less fortunate.

“Jordan is not a selfish person. He believes in sharing and making life better for others. This is not the first time, and it won’t be the last,” he said.

The recipients expressed immense gratitude for the donation, acknowledging the impact of Ayew’s generosity since it is the first of its kind in Liberia.

“We are beyond happy for this gift. When someone gives without expecting anything in return, especially in this holy month, we pray for them. May Allah bless Jordan Ayew and his team abundantly. Whatever he gives, may it be multiplied and rewarded,” one of the orphanage leaders remarked.

