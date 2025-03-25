Baba Yara Stadium To Host MTN FA Cup Quarter-Finals

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi has been confirmed as the venue for all four quarter-final matches of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup, promising an action-packed weekend.

On Saturday, March 29, Attram De Visser faces PAC Academy at 3:00 p.m., followed by a regional derby between Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United at 7:00 p.m. under the floodlights.

The excitement continues on Sunday, March 30, as Karela United clashes with Golden Kicks at 3:00 p.m., before Asante Kotoko takes on True Democracy at 7:00 p.m. The Porcupine Warriors will look to leverage home advantage.

Centralizing the matches in Kumasi ensures an electrifying atmosphere, with fans set to enjoy top-tier football as teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals.

By Wletsu Ransford