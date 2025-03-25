Spain Edge Netherlands on Penalties to Reach Nations League Semis

Spain booked their place in the Nations League semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands following a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Mestalla Stadium.

Mikel Oyarzabal twice put Spain ahead in normal time, but Memphis Depay’s penalty and Ian Maatsen’s debut goal forced extra time. Lamine Yamal restored Spain’s lead with a stunning strike, only for Xavi Simons to equalize from the spot.

In the shootout, Noa Lang and Yamal missed, before Unai Simón saved Donyell Malen’s effort. Pedri then coolly converted to seal Spain’s victory and a semi-final clash with France.

The win extends Spain’s unbeaten run to 18 matches, maintaining their dominance in the Nations League since 2022.