‘Playing At Neutral Venue Against Madagascar Gives Ghana An Advantage’

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, head coach of Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team-the Black Stars- believes that playing against Madagascar at a neutral location gives Ghana an advantage.

He said this ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Monday, March 24 at 19:00 GMT at the Mimoun Al Arsi Stadium that seats 12,000 spectators.

The crucial game is set to take place in Morocco and not in Madagascar as originally scheduled due to the unapproved status of Madagascar’s home venue.

While acknowledging the advantage that comes with playing at a neutral site, Otto Addo was quick to point out that such circumstances set up “psychological traps” Ghana should look to avoid.

“Should be [an advantage for us]. Actually yes [it’s an advantage for us] because it’s always not that easy if you play away [from home] and there a lot of spectators but sometimes it’s also a trap, psychologically. Sometimes if you think [that] it’s not going to be a hot atmosphere, it’s kind of a trap and you give maybe one or two percent less and for me…we have to be on our toes.”

Ghana is aiming to qualify to the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time.