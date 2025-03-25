Bawumia Donates To Adum Fire Victims

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking during his visit to Adum

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to support traders affected by the devastating fire at Adum, Kumasi, in aid to rebuild their businesses.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his sympathy during his visit to the affected traders at Adum and called on Ghanaians and private businesses to assist traders in their recovery.

He said, “I am donating GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to the victims, and I urge private individuals to also support the traders in getting their livelihoods back”.

The fire, which broke out on Monday March 24, destroyed several shops and stalls in the bustling business district as well as, goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

By Florence Asamoah Adom