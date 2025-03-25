Ghana Post: Sam George Terminates 100 Staff Appointments

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced the termination of about 100 staff members of Ghana Post, citing irregularities in their recruitment process.

Speaking to the media, the minister explained the challenges he has encountered upon assuming office, which includes an inflated workforce.

He said, “If you are a minister and you take over a ministry that has 3,117 staff in the ministry and its agencies and 600 were recruited after December 7, you cannot expect me to come and inherit such a mess, and so the rationalisation is ongoing”.

He further explained that the decision is part of an ongoing rationalisation effort aimed at streamlining operations within the ministry and its agencies.

The minister also revealed that the latest terminations are targeted at staff recruited after the December 7 elections, a time he described as problematic for proper hiring practices.

“Today, I have authorised a termination of a few more at Ghana Post, almost 100 that were done post-election,” he stated.

The minister highlighted his commitment to ensuring efficiency and accountability within the ministry, stating that the rationalisation process would continue in the sector.

By Florence Asamoah Adom