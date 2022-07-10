Japan Has Lost Distinguished Democrat- Akufo-Addo On Shinzo Abe Killing

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest condolences to the of Japan over the assassination of its longest serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Akufo-Addo stated that Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat.

He strongly believes that Shinzo Abe will be missed.

As a serving President, he recalled his meeting with the former Prime Minister saying that “As modern Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries. During that visit, he was a most gracious host, and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance, and respect for human rights and individual liberties. Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death. Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat. He will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him.”

He expressed the heartfelt condolences of the nation he is serving, Ghana to Japan and its people for the lost of their illustrious son.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I send sincere condolences and deep sympathies to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Government and people of Japan, and to his family, on the tragic murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which occurred today. It is a most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all.

Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way. ” he said in a post shared on his social media handles.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the city of Nora while delivering a campaign speech.

A man believed to be in his early 40s, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene as the prime suspect.

Tetsuya Yamagami is said to have a record with the police of having threatened to kill Abe, 67, because he has been dissatisfied with his government.

By Vincent Kubi