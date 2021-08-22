Japanese Envoy Calls on John Kumah

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Finance, also Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah in his office at the Ministry over the weekend.

The two held discussions on strengthening the cooperation between Ghana and Japan as both countries work to revitalize their economy in a post-Covid era.

They also discussed the Greater Kumasi Development Project and the opportunities in it for both locals and international partners.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno further restated his country’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation with the Republic of Ghana and the speedy execution of ongoing projects irrespective of which political party is in government.

The ambassador pledged his commitment to assist Ghana and to help attract more investors to invest in critical areas of the economy.

BY Daniel Bampoe