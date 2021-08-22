Koku Anyidoho Pisses In Again! Calls Asiedu Nketiah Spent Force

Koku Anyidoho

THE GENERAL Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia scuffle with his former Deputy, Samuel Koku Anyidoho following his dismissal from the party seems not to be over as Koku descends heavily on his former boss.

According to Koku Anyidoho, Asiedu Nketia is a spent force who cannot help the NDC to recapture power, therefore he should be shown the exit from the party headquarters.

Somewhere in February 2021, the NDC said it has suspended it former deputy general secretary.

According to the party, the suspension followed two separate petitions filed by Mubarak Abdul-Karim, Oti Regional Communications Officer of the party and Deputy Bono Communications Officer seeking for the dismissal of Anyidoho.

The two party officials complained that Koku Anyidoho has misconducted himself and breached the NDC disciplinary code. The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) therefore initiated investigations into the allegations.

After about five months of investigations, the party through the General Secretary issued a statement announcing that it has found Koku Anyidoho culpable of the allegations leveled against him.

He was found guilty of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

Koku Anyidoho who felt targeted and suspected Asiedu Nketia to be behind his dismissal has since been directing blows at him in a series of Tweets.

According to him, “Johnson Kwadwo Nketia has bitten more than he can chew. His perfidious cup has run over”.

He described Asiedu Nketia as a spent force which the party can never wrest power with him at the NDC headquarters.

“I predict that Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia CANNOT win any elections ever again to be at the headquarters of the NDC. His miserable days as the leader of the NDC are over.”

As if that is not enough, he believes that the only personalities with the ability to help the NDC to win power again are the late President Jerry John Rawlings and late President Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

“These two noble men, Rawlings and Atta-Mills; hold the KEY to the victory of the NDC. No joker has the key,” he stated of someone being a comedian.

By Vincent Kubi