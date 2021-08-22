National Cathedral Contribution Is Voluntary – Bawumia

THE Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has explained that the contribution towards the building of the National Cathedral is a voluntary exercise.

According to him, ‘’I have contributed and will contribute some more’’ therefore he is calling on Ghanaians to voluntarily contribute funds to build the national cathedral.

Dr Bawumia who was speaking when he joined the Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to celebrate the 30 years of ministry of the District Minister Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong in Accra on Sunday, noted that he is confident the building of the cathedral will uplift the glory of God.

He explained that “I want to make one point before I sit down. As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. We must build the cathedral, it is a voluntary exercise, anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and the glory of God”.

Dr Bawumia said “Ghana needs your rich and knowledge and experience in the area of development and social services at the local, regional and national levels.

“Your professional competence will serve our people well as the Apostles of hope, the church and society need Wiseman alike.

“I implore you to let your voice be heard in the national discourse. The nation needs independent voices like yours. Be assured that you are on the side of God and he will keep watch over you’’ the Vice President noted.

He lauded the role of faith-based organizations in the country is spearheading development in the country, and also acknowledged the immense contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in partnering government for development.

He further called on faith-based organizations to use their pulpit to preach peace and unity for the development of the country.

Rev Owusu Sarpong who was elated by the visit of the Vice President urged him and the government to build a unit in hospitals across the country to care for the aged.

BY Daniel Bampoe