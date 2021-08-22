Domelevo Hails Bawumia Over Corruption Fight

Daniel Domelevo

THE Former Auditor General, Yaw Domelevo has praised the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts in spearheading public sector digitization in the country, which he said is positively impacting the fight against corruption.

According to him, “my commitment as a Christian professional. I appreciate the Vice President’s efforts in public sector digitalization. I commend him’’.

Mr Yaw Domelevo said this during a town hall meeting organized by the Catholic Professionals Guild themed ‘’combating the virus of corruption in our country’’.

Vice President Alhaji Bawumia has led the digital transformation of the country with a digital structure that has seen the digitization of several aspects of the economy and government services.

Mr Domelevo acknowledged the role of digitization in tackling corruption but cautioned that indiscipline would have to be curbed for the desired impact to be made.

He explained that “If we don’t curb the indiscipline, the digitalization will not bring the desired solution’’.

The Public sector digitalization has significantly improved efficiency and reduced corruption in many government services.

The country has witnessed remarkable digital transformation through a biometric national ID card, digital addressing system, digitization at the ports, passport office, registrar general, the DVLA, and many other public institutions over the past four years.

In the financial sector, there has been an expansion down to the informal sector, through the operationalization of mobile money interoperability, which has allowed many Ghanaians to operate through digital payment.

BY Daniel Bampoe