Second Suspect In Abesim Murder Case Grabbed

The first suspect

THE Police have arrested the second suspect in the murder of three persons in Alaska near Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

The first suspect, Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old Surveyor was arrested midnight Saturday, when the news broke that the bodies of three persons, 12, 15 years and an unidentified man were found in the living quarters of the suspect.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng disclosed this when the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffu Dampare visited Abesim to commiserate with the two families who lost their relatives.

“Two suspects in our custody, one you are aware suspect Appiah, the second one name withheld to help us with our ongoing investigation’’.

Supt. Obeng also disclosed that Clinical Psychologists would be assigned to the affected two families and Police personnel involved in the investigation.

The IGP also visited the Abesim Chief, Barima Kumi Acheaw where they had a closed-door meeting.

The first suspect was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior aged 12, reported to the Sunyani police, that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10 p.m., Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.

Accompanied by his four brothers, the complaint arrested the suspect who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy and brought him to the station for questioning.

The Police, together with the complainant and suspect, then proceeded to the house where the suspect resides in the Alaska area near Abesim.

The statement revealed that the team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.

During a further search of the house, pieces of meat suspected to be parts of a different person were found in a double door fridge.

The name of that deceased was given as Stephen, aged 15 years. Parents of the other victims are yet to identify their bodies.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare after the incident, directed the CID headquarters to provide technical support to the region to probe the case.

BY Daniel Bampoe