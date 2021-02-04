Jayana Announces New Single ‘Awurade’

Jayana

Award-winning gospel artiste, Jemima Annor Yeboah, better known as Jayana, is set to release her first single for 2021.

In a press statement on Wednesday, she promised fans and lovers of gospel music to expect nothing but the best from her. The new song titled Awurade will be released on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Produced by Cyclone Production, Jayana acknowledges God in the new song, looking back and analysing the difficult moment in her life when her musical journey began.

Noted for her soul-touching ministrations making an immense impact on followers of gospel music, Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur.

The second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC), is currently one of the rising names in Ghana’s gospel music industry.