TeePhlow Tests Positive For COVID-19

TeePhlow

Ghanaian rapper TeePhlow, born Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The rapper, who recently released his phlowducation 2 album, disclosed his positive coronavirus status in an interview on Kastle FM.

TeePhlow, who is currently in Connecticut in the USA, said he got to know he had contracted the novel coronavirus when he was about to return to Ghana.

“As for abroad, we came to just make a curve and return home, we adequately prepared to come back to Ghana. When I was about to return to Ghana, I was supposed to do a COVID-19 test before I would be allowed to go to the airport and travel back home,” he stated.

“But unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19, however, it’s a piece of information which I didn’t put out earlier in the public domain to avoid panicking amongst my fan base. So, when it happened like that it means I couldn’t fly back to Ghana from Connecticut in the USA,” he revealed on Kastle Drive.