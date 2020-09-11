Jayana Targets World Music Market

Jayana

Emerging Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, aka Jayana, has said she is eying international scenes for her music exploits.

The songstress, who is one of the Ghanaian gospel acts gradually gaining prominence, says she wants to take gospel music to another level so that it reaches out to many with a message that will transform their lives for the better.

According to her, she also wants to penetrate the international music market with her works to enable her promote God’s work internationally.

Jayana told the host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa FM, Eddie Ray, that though she was aiming to get global recognition, she still blends the local language and the English in most of her songs so she could easily be identified as Ghanaian.

Championing the establishment of a roadmap to get her musical works to feature predominantly on the world market, Jayana who always looks determined to win glory internationally said “I don’t want to be a local champion. I want my musical works to go global.”

“I’ve realized that in this industry I need to be determined and focused, and with the favour of God I know that I can make it,” she said.

She is currently promoting her new song, Who You Are, which is available for streaming and downloading from all social media platforms.

The gospel artiste is expected to return to the studio soon to record new songs to entertain her fans which she hopes will push her brand onto the international stage and cement her place as one of Ghana’s celebrated gospel artistes.

Jayana has steadily grown to become a force to reckon with and has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of renowned gospel artistes.

Many who have had the opportunity to listen to some of her singles as well as watched her perform live on stage will acknowledge that she is a prolific singer, songwriter and performer.

She is not just a gospel artiste but also a businesswoman who owns a Beauty Company at Dome-Pillar 2.

Some of her songs are Rise Up, Time, This Not The End, Victory and Fire In My Heart.

By George Clifford Owusu