Why Trump Was Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

US President, Donald Trump

US President, Donald Trump, has been nominated for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, despite his seemingly poor records at home as far as uniting white Americans and blacks is concerned.

He was nominated recently by a far-right Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde,

for his efforts in the Middle East.

Mr Tybring-Gjedde, is a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party.

In an interview with the Associated Press, he noted that President Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde says, adding that “Donald Trump meets the criteria” for the Nobel Peace Prize.

By Melvin Tarlue