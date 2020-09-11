Fameye Signs Distribution Deal In Nigeria

Fameye

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, aka Fameye, has signed a music distribution deal with Empire, a Nigeria-based distribution company to market and distribute his musical works on the global market.

Fameye, who won the Best New Artist of the Year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), hinted that the company would take charge of distributing his new project, which was slated to be released later this month of September.

The singer told Ameyaw TV that his upcoming album titled Greater Than contained songs that he had recorded some time ago, adding, “Honestly the songs on my album are songs in my archives, songs that I did some time ago.”

The deal will ensure that all musical works of Fameye, which include his upcoming project, are promoted on various international musical platforms.

The album which is a combination of highlife, afrobeats and dancehall is expected to make an impact on the music scene.

Fameye is among a few young and talented artistes who believe in doing something extraordinary to satisfy their music fans in Ghana and beyond.

A product of MTN Hitmaker Season 4, Fameye is best known for his single, Nothing I Get. He released a remix of the song which featured Article Wan, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.

By George Clifford Owusu