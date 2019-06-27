JB ‘Killer’ Fit For Trial – Doctor

Daniel Asiedu (right) and Vincent Bossu

A medical report from the Accra Psychiatric hospital has indicated that Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don accused of murdering the Member of Parliament for Abwakwa North, JB Danquah is mentally fit to stand trial.

The report written by Dr. Sammy Ohene, a consultant at the hospital summarized his interaction with the accused person who appeared before him on the orders of an Accra High Court.

The court on April 15 this year ordered the hospital to examine Daniel Asiedu to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial for the charge of murder preferred against by the state.

This followed an application by lawyer for the accused person, Augustines Obuor who told the court that his client may not mentally fit to appreciate the the consequences of the charges leveled against him.

The lawyer in his argument averred that his personal encounters with the accused person gave him reason believe he may not be mentally fit.

He cited an instance where Daniel Asiedu allegedly told him he was going to be enstooled as chief in Akwapim and was therefore inviting the lawyer to take charge of the food and drinks for the occasion.

The application was however, opposed by the state led by Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney who stated that “as far as we are concerned we are not aware of any mental issues with the first accused person (Daniel Asiedu)”.”

According to her, it was too early to bring the matter of ‘insanity’ up as she has not seen what has been demonstrated to show that the accused person is of unsound mind.

The court presided over by Justice Buadi however ordered that in the interest of fair trial the accused person be taken to the psychiatric hospital for mental examination.

The hospital later requested that a family member preferably the mother of sister of the accused accompany him to the hospital for the examination.

After four separate examinations, a report by the doctor indicates that Daniel Asiedu is fit for trial.

According to the report the accused person’s father stated that he had exhibited some behavioral issues since he was a child including truancy and stealing.

This, however the doctor said does not constitute mental incapacity hence making him fit for trial.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak