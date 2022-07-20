JB ‘Killer’ For Mini Trial

Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don

AN ACCRA High Court has suspended the main trial of Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, who is the prime suspect in the murder of the then Member of Parliament of Abuakwa North, JB Danquah-Adu, to make way for a mini trial to determine the admissibility of the accused person’s charge and caution statements.

Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, had attempted to tender the statements which were taken on February 11, 2016, through the case investigator, Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah.

But the move was opposed by Yaw Dankwa, counsel for the accused, who argued that his client did not give the said statements voluntarily to the police but was rather threatened, put under duress and treated inhumanly to give the statements.

Ms. Batse, however, refuted the claims and told the court that the statements were given voluntarily by the accused person in the presence of an independent witness after he was cautioned by the police, as the law permits, adding that the content was read over and explained to him.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, subsequently suspended the main trial in order to conduct a mini trial to determine the admissibility of the statement. The mini trial commences on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of the late JB Danquah-Adu at his Shiashie residence in Accra, in 2015, after a failed robbery. Vincent Bosso has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery to which he pleaded not guilty.

The court on Monday admitted a pendrive containing videos, in which Asiedu admitted to stabbing the late MP during a confrontation, when he went to his residence with the intention to rob.

The videos were recorded during the interrogation of the accused as well as during a reconstruction of the crime scene in the late MP’s house.

The videos, which were played prior to their admission, showed Daniel Asiedu demonstrating to police investigators how he squeezed himself through a metal fence into the house. He told them that the security man on duty was sleeping when he entered the house.

He also told the investigators that he did not know the personality of the late MP prior to robbing him and only chose his room out of the lot in the house because it was the only one that had light turned on when he entered the house.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak