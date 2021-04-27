JB Killers Trial Begins

An Accra High Court has started hearing the murder case of the late J.B. Danquah Adu, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, with the State calling its first prosecution witness.

Samuel Berko Sarkodie, driver of the former legislature, testified as the first prosecution witness.

However, in the middle of the court hearing, defence counsel for two persons accused of murdering J.B. Danqauh Adu, former MP, flared up when the first prosecution witness gave two conflicting answers before the court.

Mr Sarkodie, had earlier told the court in his evidence that he did not know the room of the deceased.

He, however, in a response during cross-examination indicated to a defense counsel, Mr Yaw Danquah that, the former legislature came out of his room upstairs from where he usually threw his car keys to him.

Defence counsel, then asked the witness, which of the answers the court should accept.

Counsel, in his bid to draw the witness’s attention to the two different answers, flared up as prosecution intervened, saying the witness indicated that the deceased came out of one of the rooms to give him his car keys.

Mr Sarkodie, earlier, led in evidence by Sefakor Batse, Principal State Attorney, told the court that he did not know Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy dondon, one of the accused persons in the case.

The first prosecution witness said on February 8, 2016, in the morning, the former legislature told him to meet him at his office in Dworwulu, which he did.

The witness said at Dworwulu, he and the former MP went to a factory in Tema and they stayed there till 5pm.

Mr Sarkodie said at about 5pm, he and the former MP returned to Dworwulu because the MP had a meeting till 8pm.

The same day, the witness said, he drove the former legislature to Stanbic Heights for another meeting.

The witness said at about 11:30 pm, he drove the former MP to his house at Shaishie, Accra.

At his residence, the witness said, one Stephen Apraku, a security man opened the gate to the house.

Witness said: “After parking, I handed over the car keys and I proceeded home. At about 3:30 am, I received a call from one Jennifer, who was at the deceased house and she informed me that armed robbers had attacked JB Danqauh Adu. When I asked of the whereabouts of the MP, Jennifer started crying.”

According to the witness, he then left to the MP’s house and “on reaching there, I saw a lot of people in the house and when I enquired from the deceased’s brother, he (the brother) told me someone had killed him (the MP).”

The witness said in the early hours of February 9, the Police picked him up together with Apraku, one Jennifer and Mariam and their statements were obtained.

Answering questions under cross-examination administered by Mr Yaw Danquah, Mr Sarkodie, said he served the late legislature for four years, adding that he started working with the deceased in September 2012.

The witness admitted that after the incident, he gave several statements to the Police.

One of his witness statements dated February 9, 2016 was admitted in evidence.

The witness admitted knowing the deceased and some relatives.

When asked if he knew the deceased house very well, witness indicated that he had not been in any of the rooms.

According to the witness, he normally sat in front of the garage and waited for the late MP.

Although he did not know the deceased’s room, the witness said the former legislature normally came out of a room under the garage and he (deceased) threw his car keys to him.

The witness further explained that he never entered the hall of the deceased, adding that he went there to drive and his focus was on the deceased’s car and not his master’s family issues.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, adjourned the matter to April 27.

Two persons are being held over the murder of the former MP.

They are Daniel Aseidu, aka, sexy dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo.

Asiedu and Bossu are jointly being held over the charge of conspiracy to rob.

Asiedu is additionally being held for the murder of the MP, which took place on February 9, 2016 at Shaishie, Accra.

They have denied the charges and the court has remanded them lawfully into Prison custody.

