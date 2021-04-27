Napo Urges Calm Over Power Cuts

Dr Matthew Opoku Permpeh

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Permpeh, has appealed to Ghanaians to be calm as government works to address the current electricity challenges in the country.

He made the call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of his visit to Kasoa Bulk Supply Point.

According to him, government has made some investment towards the upgrading of the power operating system in Ghana.

He explained that the investment would ensure efficient and reliable power supply to both domestic and commercial power consumers.

The Minister has over the last two weeks, been touring some power projects being undertaken by government in a bid to end the power outages.

The Kasoa BSP is 435 MVA, which is about 50 per cent complete, and expected to improve power supply to Winneba, Mallam and parts the Greater Accra and Central regions.

The project is being implemented by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), under the Ghana Power Compact Two.

The Kasoa project falls under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which the US government provided US$308 million to the government of Ghana, to improve its energy needs and curb power transmission losses.

Chief Executive Officer of MiDA, Matin Esson Benjamin, noted that the Kasoa BSP was being constructed by Semens Engineering at a cost of US$50 million.

He stated that the Kasoa BSP was expected to be completed in August 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue