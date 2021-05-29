JB Murder Trial Adjourned To May 31 As Defense Counsel Falls Sick

Hearing of the murder case of Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B Dankwah Adu was halted at the High Court following the absence of counsel for the accused persons.

When sitting began, MS Beryl Sunkwa Mills, a Junior lawyer of Yaw Danquah, the substantive lawyer, informed the High Court that Mr. Danquah had been taken ill.

“My Lord, a few minutes for us to come to the court, Mr. Danquah complained of stomach pain and he was sent to the SSNIT Hospital, where he has being detained.”

The trial Judge, Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo adjourned the matter to May 31 for continuation.

Stephen Apraku, a former security man of the late MP was to answer further questions under cross examination by Mr. Danquah.

Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu aka Junior Agogo are being held for their various roles that led to the death of the former legislature at his residence on February 9, 2016.

Asiedu is being held over the charge of murder and robbery.

Asiedu is facing additional charge of conspiracy to rob with Bossu.

They have denied the charges and the court has remanded them into prison custody.

