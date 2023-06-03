Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend Over Cheating

A Form Two female student of Nsutam Senior High Technical School in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, Abigail Asare has met her untimely death.

She was allegedly stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend who is a barber over allegation of cheating.

According to reports, the 18-year old student of General Arts reportedly visited her boyfriend at his barbering saloon in Nsutem township on Thursday afternoon during school break time.

The boyfriend, Micheal Osei allegedly stabbed the girl with a knife over a misunderstanding when he accused her of cheating on him.

The deceased was stabbed multiple times to death in the barbering saloon.

The boyfriend reportedly locked the victim who was bleeding profusely and runaway.

The lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood was later found in the barbering saloon when the neighbours around spotted the blood coming out from the saloon.

They then, informed the Police and the saloon was broken into for crime scene inventories after which the body was taken to the morgue pending further investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe