Jealous Man Shoots Wife Dead

A 64-YEAR-old man has shot dead his 44-year-old wife.

Suspect, Kwaku Obeng, reportedly pulled the trigger after Sophia Akosua Boahemaa threatened to divorce him.

The incident happened at Anyini, a village near Jacobu in the Ashanti Region Thursday afternoon.

Boahemaa’s body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy, the police have disclosed.

The Jacobu District Police Commander, Supt. Iddrisu Abdullai, said at about 3pm on Thursday, police were informed that a woman had been shot dead by her husband.

According to him, the police quickly rushed to the crime scene and found the lifeless body of Boahemaa.

On the spot investigations, he said, revealed that Kwaku Obeng, aka ‘Joseph Monkey’, shot and killed Boahemaa at close range.

He told a section of the media that Boahemaa was allegedly fond of threatening Obeng with divorce.

According to him, Obeng was then apprehended and detained, as investigations go on.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi