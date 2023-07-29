Jean Mensa Joins ECOWAS’ Liberian Mission

In preparation for Liberia’s upcoming Presidential and Legislative elections on 10th October 2023, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) have sent a Joint Pre-election Fact-finding Mission to the country.

The purpose of this mission is to assess Liberia’s level of readiness for the polls.

The mission, which will take place from 23rd to 29th July, is being co-led by Professor Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission (INEC) for ECOWAS, and Ambassador Calixte Mbari, Head of Democracy, Elections, and Constitutionalism of the African Union Commission.

Among the members of the mission is Ms. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana. Other team members include Ambassador Haja Alari Cole, a member of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Mr. Elyse Ouedraogo, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Burkina Faso, M. Muhammad Sulaiman Isa, Deputy Ambassador of Nigeria to ECOWAS, and Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom, ECOWAS Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security. Additionally, a joint technical team from the ECOWAS and AU Commissions is also part of the delegation.

During their visit, the joint delegation will engage in working sessions with key stakeholders in Liberia’s electoral process. This includes the Government, National Elections Commission, the Judiciary, Parliament, Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations, Security Agencies, and International Development Partners. The aim of these sessions is to gather information and insights on the country’s preparedness for the upcoming elections.

Once the engagements are completed, the mission will compile a comprehensive report. This report will serve as the basis for ECOWAS and AU’s support to Liberia’s electoral process in 2023. It is worth noting that both organizations provided similar assistance during the country’s last elections in 2017.

The deployment of this joint fact-finding mission demonstrates the commitment of ECOWAS and AU to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in Liberia. By gathering firsthand information and engaging with various stakeholders, the mission aims to contribute to a peaceful and successful electoral process in the country.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

By Vincent Kubi