Man, 31 Arrested For Defilement

Yakubu Alhaasan, a 31 year old store keeper, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 15 year old girl (name withheld) at Gushegu in the Northern region.

The accused person has since been arraigned before the Yendi Circuit court presided by His Honour Anthony Aduku Aidoo and charged with defilement.

The accused person has been remanded into police custody and expected to reappear in court on August 15, 2023.

Facts

According to the police prosecutor, on July 11, 2022 at about 5:20pm during Eid-Ul-Adha festival, the accused person met the victim and offered her GH¢ 10.00 Sallah cash gift when she was passing by the accused house.

The victim initially declined but accepted the cash gift after the accused persuaded her. Thereafter, the accused started making sexual advances towards the victim and called the victim his wife whenever he sees her.

On August 11, 2022 at about 7:00pm, the accused person met the victim on her way from her grandmother’s house and lured her into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. The accused person after the act threatened to harm her should she inform anybody about the act.

For fear of being harmed by the accused person, she kept the incident to herself but when the victim fell sick she opened up to her mother (name withheld) about the incident.

The victim’s mother on March 12, 2023 when the victims was on admission at the Gushegu government hospital reported the incident to the police and a medical form was issued to the victim for examination.

The medical form was returned to the police after examination, fully endorsed by the medical officer of the Gushegu Government Hospital and same retain for evidential purposes.

The accused person was subsequently arrested and he admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim only once and stated that he used condom in his investigation caution statement to the police.

BY Eric Kombat, Gushegu