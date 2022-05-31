Jeff Konadu Disowns Alan

The newly elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo has refuted the claims trending that he belongs to the camp of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who is lacing his boot to contest the flagbearer ship of the party.

Jeff Konadu, after the just ended NPP Regional election has been tagged as Alan boy due to his relationship with the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong who many believe is in the camp of Alan Kyerematen.

Bryan Acheampong as gathered was the pillar of Jeff Konadu’s victory.

The newly elected Regional Chairman has been tagged Alan man against Vice President Dr. Bawumia in the heat up to the party’s flagbearership race, after claims that the vice president betrayed him having worked with him.

However, Jeff reacting to the rumors on Accra-based Okay FM said “there is no iota of truth in the allegations that “I belong to the camp of Alan Kyerematen”

According to him, he is on good terms with all those likely to contest the party’s flagbearership position, hence seeing the allegations as baseless.

He further urged the party supporters to disregard the rumours and rather forge ahead for victory in the 2024 general elections.

He used the opportunity to call on newly elected Regional Executives and their contenders to come together and ensure they put the past behind them going forward.

Political pundits have described the just ended Regional elections of the NPP as Alan-Bawumia factions as contenders were tagged to be a member of either Alan Kyerematen or Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

BY Daniel Bampoe