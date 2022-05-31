Expo Maintenance Donates To Police

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Anim presenting the items to DCOP Iddi Seidu.

Expo Maintenance Services has donated some quantities of disinfectants and three knapsack sprayers to the Accra Regional Police Command in Accra.

The items, according to Expo Maintenance, are to help keep the various police stations within the region free from insects and other dangerous animals.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Expo Maintenance Services, Emmanuel Kwame Anim, has also offered to train some personnel in pest and insecticide control.

Items presented included 50 gallons of insecticide, 20 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of disinfectants, 10 gallons of stain removals,10 gallons of ‘Akeshaa’, and three pieces of knapsack sprayers.

Presenting the items, Mr. Anim said the police can arrest any person who flouts the law but cannot arrest mosquitoes who bite at night.

“They work day and night to ensure that citizens are safe and can go about their duties without fear and we need to support them in various ways to achieve this mandate.

Expo Maintenance in our little way is supporting them with these disinfectants to keep their surroundings clean and free from rodents and mosquitoes.

We will also teach them how to apply the products so that they can also train others in the future,” he said.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu, who received the items thanked EXPO Maintenance Services for their kind gesture.

He welcomed the initiative of training selected personnel who will be used in any disinfection exercise the command would carry out in the future.

“Yes it is true that we do arrest and cannot arrest mosquitoes, but I believe with this insecticide, we can now arrest mosquitoes,” he said satirically.

Adding that the police stations with bushes around will be attended to before the others.

He also donated two wall clocks to the Inspector General Of Police and the regional command.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey