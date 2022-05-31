NPP Regional Elections Were Generally Successful- Danquah Institute

The Danquah Institute, a political think tank based in Accra has urged all disgruntled members from the just ended Regional Executive elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to resort to the Party Constitution in the resolution of all disputes as well as concerns, without physical or verbal assault at the Party hierarchy and members generally.

According to the think tank, the regional delegates’ conferences held over the weekend from May 27 to May 29 were nothing, but successful, apart from some few hitches experienced.

In a statement issued May 31, 2022, Danquah Institute observed that the success of the elections is a great step made in the strengthening of democracy within the party.

“We wish to congratulate all successful candidates who have been chosen as leaders to govern the Party at the Regional level for the next four years. The trust exhibited in their ability to lead their respective regions was loudly conveyed by the delegates, and this is in accordance with Article 9 of the Party’s Constitution.

“Having followed keenly the elections in all the various regions, Danquah Institute notes that the successful conduct of these elections, though with a few hitches was not achieved in a vacuum,” excerpts of the statement read.

The DI commended the Regional Ministers, the security services present, the Electoral Commission of Ghana at the Regional levels and the NPP National Executives, Members of Parliament, MMDCEs, Election Committees of the various Regions for their diligence and commitment to ensuring the smooth running of the events.

Apart from that “We also commend the delegates on one side and aspirants and their supporters on the other side for the peaceful conduct of the elections. The just ended elections show how the Party is poised by all standards to present a formidable front for the betterment of the great elephant family and the country at large.

“We are positive that the continuing and, in some cases, new leadership brought about as a result of the just ended elections will positively impact on the Party’s strength and its growth as well as its resolve to break the eight-year political cycle that has characterized the 4th Republican dispensation.”

Danquah Institute implored the party to take care to ensure a representation of the diverse interests in the additional leadership soon to be appointed to fully establish Regional teams.

“Decisions made must seek to build consensus and to emulate the right ideals which have always governed the Party. We look forward to the upcoming election of National leaders for the NPP,” it said.

By Vincent Kubi