Jilted Fetish Priest Arrested For Cutting Off Girlfriend’s Arm Over Breakup

The Asamankese Police in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region are holding a fetish priest known as Togbe Gadefia for allegedly, cutting off his girlfriend’s arm and leg over threats to break-up with him.

The jilted fetish priest as gathered hacked his ex-girlfriend, Rakia Huseini, with a machete.

She was rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital but later referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua due to her condition.

The incident reportedly occurred at Krofoforomu, a suburb of Asamankese, where the fetish Priest resides.

The two were in a romantic relationship until the victim, Rakia Huseini, 25 years old broke up with him to marry a Muslim.

Due to that, the suspect reportedly got heartbroken, while making all efforts to get the lady back which didn’t yield results.

However, the fetish priest, upon hearing that the victim was getting married to another man this weekend, ambushed her in the evening around 9pm on Monday, September 11, 2023, and inflicted near-deadly machete wounds on her.

He allegedly attempted to hack the head off but she blocked with her hand thereby cutting off the forearm, and also cut off the patella (kneecap) of the ex-lover.

After committing the heinous crime, he reportedly fled leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

She was then rushed to the Asamankese government hospital by passersby, but her condition got worse, and she was referred to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua for surgery.

The suspect was arrested after the residents grabbed him and sent to the police station.

– BY Daniel Bampoe