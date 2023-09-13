UEFA Thanks Ex-Kissing FA Prez

Luis Rubiales

One day after Spanish official Luis Rubiales resigned from his leadership job, European soccer body UEFA hosted a storied group of women players and coaches for a conference last Monday to help shape a brighter future for their game.

And when it was over, UEFA thanked its now-former vice president “for his many years of service” in a statement following Rubiales’ conduct at the Women’s World Cup final three weeks ago that is now under criminal investigation in Spain.

Three Ballon d’Or winners joined the UEFA meeting in person or online. They included Alexia Putellas, one of Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning team whose triumph has been tarnished by the furor since Rubiales kissed her teammate Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy ceremony. Hermoso said it was without her consent.