Jinapor Tasks Ag. GGSA Director General

Samuel Abu Jinapor addressing the staff of GGSA

MINISTER FOR Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, on Wednesday held a meeting with the new Acting Director General (DG) of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), management and staff, to formally introduce the new Director General.

In a constructive engagement held at the premises of the GGSA, the minister congratulated the New DG, Isaac Nwimbelle, and assured him of his utmost support.

He said he was motivated to call on the Director General of the GGSA and his staff due to the central and important mandate the Authority holds in helping the ministry deliver on its key objectives and overall success.

“The first reason is to underscore the centrality of the GGSA to the work of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. There cannot be a mining industry fit for purpose without a strong Geologic Survey Authority. The mandate of the GGSA is the main prerequisite to an effective mining industry in Ghana. If you fail, the mining sector will fail,” he said.

He asked the Acting Director General and the management to team up with the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, to put together a blueprint that details plans and interventions of GGSA rejuvenation.

“I want the Acting Director General and the management to work closely with my Deputy in charge of Mines, Hon. Mireku Duker to produce a blueprint for the revamping of the GGSA. The acting DG has given indications of some of the things we can do to revamp and reform the Authority, but I think we should produce it on a well-structured basis. It is my thinking that 30 days from today, a team will be put together to generate a comprehensive blueprint to indicate the various interventions required to make GGSA effective again,” he pointed out.

Mr. Jinapor, assuring the new DG of his unwavering support, urged him and his management to explore other creative means of raising funds to support the Authority and its related activities.

“There is a new acting DG who obviously seems to have plans on moving the Authority forward, he will have my support and that of the ministry. The involvement of the private sector is quite important,” he said.