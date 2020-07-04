JJ Demands Responsible Covid-19 Conduct

Jerry Rawlings





Former President Jerry John Rawlings has joined the growing number of concerned Ghanaians about the widespread Covid-19 protocol breaches.

His concerns come on the heels of the high-profile breach by Carlos Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Tema West, who resigned yesterday.

The former President pointed out that with a limitation to what those in authority can do “a lot more depends on our very personal discipline and mindfulness.”

His concerns contained in a statement referred to the recent Covid-19-related deaths of some personalities, such as the wife of a senior medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital after contracting the virus.

Her husband, he said, barely survived it, adding “that may have been the first shocking wake-up call that the virus is real and deadly.”

Continuing, he recalled the death of Sir John and others in the ICU to drum in the fact that Covid-19 is real and demands all behave responsibly.

“Fellow citizens, it does not appear that we can afford the comfort of thinking the Covid-19 virus has gone weak or lessened its grip. It is there and very much around waiting to infect and claim the lives of those of us who will underestimate its danger,” he said.

Let us wake up, he said, as he pointed at the many social gatherings which clearly ignore the applicable preventive protocols.

Ghanaians, he went on, should not let down their guard “as we go through the process of voter registration.”

“It may be our last mistake. Let’s wear our masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, basic cough etiquettes and proper hand and general hygiene protocols,” he advised.

By A. R. Gomda