Joberg Foundation Gifts House To Homeless Mother

Magnus Marteye presenting document and the keys to the house to Mrs. Helen Kaleyi

JOBERG FOUNDATION, a charity wing of the Joberg Construction Company in collaboration with Mypagegh.com, has donated a one-bedroom house to a homeless woman at Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

Joberg Foundation’s project, an extraordinary award scheme dubbed ‘Putting a smile on the Homeless’, saw the presentation of a fully furnished house at a cost of GH¢70,000 to the ultimate winner.

The foundation, through a team, identified five people whom they found to merit the awardand who were subsequently interviewedfor voting.

The Board Chair of the foundation, Ambassador Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, said the maiden edition of the awards scheme aims at supporting the poor and vulnerable across the country.

According to her, the ultimate goal was to improve the lives of poor andhardworking Ghanaians who were facing difficulties in acquiring a decent home.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the keys of the houseto the winner, Joseph Magnus Marteye, CEO of Joberg Ghana Construction, said five of such buildings would be given out to beneficiaries every year and replicated across the country.

He said “We will give out 5 of such buildings every year on occasions of Christmas, new year, Independence Day, Easter, Eid-ul Fitr and Founders’ Day which would be accompanied by a dinner to raise funds to support the project.”

Mr. Marteye, therefore, called on corporate bodies, individuals to support subsequent donations.

According to the CEO, there were no strict conditions attached to selecting individuals for the award even though selection would be continuosly based on the living conditions and habitation of people after which five people would be shortlisted with an ultimate award of a house given to the ultimate winner.

Helen Kaleyi, a mother of four,the winner, who received the keys to the house,thanked the foundation for the gesture and asked for God’s blessing for the management of the foundation.

She also thanked Ghanaians who saw her plight and voted for her to be given the home having lived in a makeshift structure for a number of years with her four children at Madina Lakeside.

Four other people selected apart from the ultimate also received some undisclosed amounts of money from the foundation.

Some charitable projects undertaken by the foundation also include the ongoing expansion project of the Manhyia Government Hospital Maternity Ward in Kumasi as well as the construction of a COVID-19 Isolation Center at Amanfrom Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region,among others.

Joberg Ghana Limited, which has been in existence since 2012,has undertaken several projects for the Government of Ghana in collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Health and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Joberg Ghana has designed and built private homes for individuals in Ghana.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah