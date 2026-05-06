JOBerg GH Ltd. Donates GH¢2.25m To GETFund

Joseph Magnus Marteye (R) handing over the cheque to Paul Adjei (L)

JOBerg Ghana Limited, one of Ghana’s leading construction and real estate development companies, has made a donation of GH¢2,250,000 to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) for the construction of a six-unit classroom block and a six-seater toilet facility at Afife Roman Catholic (R/C) Primary School in the Volta Region.

The donation was made under the direct initiative of the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Magnus Marteye, reflecting a corporate culture deeply rooted in social responsibility and a firm commitment to Ghana’s educational development. The gesture marks a significant private-sector contribution to basic school infrastructure in the Ketu North Municipal District in recent years.

The donation forms part of GETFund’s new Education Finance and Partnership Initiative (EFPI), a strategic programme setup by GETFund Administrator, Paul Adjei to encourage Ghanaian businesses to directly channel their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments into the country’s education sector.

The initiative is designed to bridge the persistent infrastructure deficit in public schools by mobilising private-sector funding through a structured, transparent, and accountable partnership framework. Under this programme, corporate donors work hand-in-hand with GETFund to identify schools in underserved communities, develop appropriate infrastructure plans, and fund construction to approved national standards.

The construction of a modern six-unit classroom block will expand the capacity of the school and create a safer, more conducive environment for hundreds of pupils.

Complementing this, the six-seater toilet facility will bring much-needed dignity and hygiene to the school. Together, the two projects are expected to transform the educational experience at Afife R/C Primary School for generations to come.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Marteye noted that the company’s success has always been built on giving back, and that investing in the education of Ghanaian children is the most impactful legacy any business can leave.

Mr. Adjei who received the donation reiterated GETFund’s avowed commitment to ensuring fruitful collaboration with successful businesses to provide educational infrastructure for all.

A Daily Guide Report