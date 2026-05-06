2 Injured As Tricycle, Motorbike Crash

The mangled tricycle and motorbike at the accident scene

Two riders have been severely injured in a head on crash involving a tricycle and motorbike in Mpasatia, Ashanti Region.

The two injured persons, who have been identified as Sheriff Anning, 19, the tricycle rider, and Mumuni Lasmani, 22, the motorbike rider, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The crash, reportedly, happened around 10:35 a.m. on April 26, 2026 on the road leading to Obiba JK Rest Stop in Mpasatia on the Nkawie-Anyinamso highway.

According to the police, the tricycle rider, while getting close to the Obiba JK Rest Stop, suddenly veered from his original lane and crashed his tricycle with an oncoming motorbike, which was also speeding.

“Today, April 26, 2026, at about 1035 hours, police received information that suspect rider Sheriff Anning, aged 19 years, was riding Bajaj Tricycle with registration number M-25- AS 9028, heading towards “Obiba JK” Rest Stop in Mpasatia.

“It was alleged that he switched lane without observing traffic from the opposite lane and, in the process, collided head on with unregistered Haojin motorcycle, ridden by Mumuni Lasmani, aged 22 years, who was also heading towards Nkawie from Anyinamso.

“Both riders sustained serious degree of injuries and were rushed to Nkawie Toase/Government Hospital for treatment,” Nkawie Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) report, sighted by the paper, disclosed.

When police heard about the crash, they “proceeded to the scene at ‘Obiba JK’ Rest Stop and Nkawie/Toase Government Hospital where both injured riders were met receiving treatment,” and issued medical forms to them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi