2 BECE Candidates Die In Road Accident

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who lost their lives in the Upper West Region.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service has received with profound sorrow the tragic news of the untimely demise of two BECE candidates, Taufii Ibrahim and Abdul Khalid, both students of Charia Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Upper West Region,” GES stated.

According to a statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, preliminary reports indicate the two candidates died following a road traffic accident on Sunday, May 3, 2026 while en route to Wa to join their colleagues ahead of the commencement of the BECE.

“We are deeply saddened that these young lives, full of promise and potential, have been cut short under such distressing circumstances,” the statement added.

He, however, assured that management will continue to liaise with the appropriate authorities to gather full details of the incident and to explore measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

FROM Eric Kombat