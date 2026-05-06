Invest In Women For Sustainable Dev’t – Obuasi MCE

Faustilove Appiah Kannin addressing the gathering

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, has called for increased investment in women, describing it as a key driver of sustainable development.

According to her, empowering women does not only improve their lives but also has far-reaching benefits for communities and the nation at large.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration held at the AngloGold Ashanti School Park, she said the theme, “Give to Gain: Advancing Women Together,” underscores the collective responsibility to support women across all sectors.

The programme, organised in collaboration with AngloGold Ashanti, attracted traditional authorities, corporate executives, educationists, Assembly Members, women groups and the media.

Empower Women For Growth

Madam Appiah Kannin stressed that investing in women is both a moral obligation and a strategic development approach.

“When we give a woman access to education, we raise an informed generation. When we empower a woman with skills or capital, we build entrepreneurs and strengthen the local economy,” she stated.

She noted that excluding women from decision-making processes undermines efforts at achieving holistic development.

Inspiring The Girl Child

Touching on her commitment to women empowerment, the MCE highlighted her slogan “Obaa no aa” as a strong call to action aimed at supporting women, including mothers, entrepreneurs and young leaders in Obuasi.

She also revealed that the Assembly has, for the first time, both a female MCE and a female Municipal Coordinating Director, describing it as a major milestone.

She encouraged young girls to aspire to leadership positions, assuring them that their dreams are achievable.

Partnership Key

The MCE commended AngloGold Ashanti for its continuous support towards women-focused initiatives in the municipality, particularly in the areas of health, skills training and economic empowerment.

However, she emphasised the need for stakeholders to do more to ensure equal opportunities for women.

Collective Responsibility

Quoting renowned Ghanaian educationist, James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, she reiterated that educating a woman is equivalent to educating a nation.

“If we want our municipality and nation to stand firm, then we must strengthen both men and women,” she said.

Awards

The event also honoured individuals for their contributions to society. Among them were the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Eng. Pobee, Madam Agnes Amoah, Physical Planning Officer of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, and Madam Stella Ofori Atta, Human Resource Officer for Obuasi East.

Madam Appiah Kannin, in her closing remarks, urged stakeholders to translate words into action by supporting women to achieve their full potential.

“Let us celebrate our women, invest in our women, and move forward together,” she appealed.

The event ended with a renewed commitment to promote gender equality and inclusive development in Obuasi.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi