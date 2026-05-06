‘We Want Credible Electoral Process’

Some of the polling station executives

Some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region have appealed to the Regional and National Executives of the party to address certain issues that could affect the credibility and integrity of the ongoing polling station electoral process.

They mentioned some of the issues as violations of the polling station electoral guidelines, some irregularities and arbitrary disqualifications of some prospective polling executives.

According to them, until the issues are addressed or resolved, the polling station elections should not take place in the constituency as scheduled on May 16, 2026.

Addressing a press conference, the polling station youth organiser at the Outreach Vocational School at Assakae North, Rabbi Atta Gyenfi, stressed the need for the issues to be investigated.

He warned that if the concerns are not urgently addressed, they could undermine the unity and rebuilding process the party seeks to achieve.

He added that this could further deepen divisions within the constituency ahead of the 2028 general election.

Mr. Gyenfi noted the need for the party to regain and recapture the seat in the 2028 elections.

He also said the party’s previous mistake of protecting personal and individual interests instead of the party’s collective interest, largely contributed to the loss of the parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections.

“I can attest to the fact that electoral violations are persistent across all electoral areas in the constituency.

“Per the provisions of the NPP Constitution, as amended in 2025, all party members in good standing have the legitimate right to participate in all party activities in a fair and responsible manner.

“Therefore, I would not want to be the youth organiser whose tenure supervised an election characterised by electoral malpractices,” he noted.

He pointed out that only a free and fair electoral process can produce credible outcomes by all standards.

Meanwhile, the Kwesimintsim Constituency Secretary of the party, Augustine Assiljoe, has denied the allegations and described them as baseless.

He maintained that there had not been any violation with regards to the polling station electoral process.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Kwesimintsim