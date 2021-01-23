Joe Biden appoints America’s First Ever Gay Cabinet Minister

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has appointed the first ever openly gay person, Pete Buttigieg to cabinet Secretary in United States History.

Pete Buttigieg opened up about his confirmation hearing as secretary of Transportation for the United States Thursday morning by laying out his vision for the department – and thanked his husband, Chasten Buttigieg for the support.

Pete Buttigieg in the history of United States becomes the first out of members of the gay committee to get a senate confirmation for a cabinet position in US.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke