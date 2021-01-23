Man Kills Friend Over GHC10 Debt At Assin Awisem

Bright Ofori also known as “T.I” unemployed, has been remanded into prison custody by the Twifo-Praso Magistrate’s court for allegedly killing his friend, Mohammed Haddi over GHc10 debt at Assin Awisem in the Assin North Municipality of the Central Region.

His plea was not taken and would reappear on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Ofori, 24, visited his friend, Haddi, 35, to claim GHC10 owed him, but this sparked into some misunderstanding between the two, and Ofori allegedly hit Mohammed with a stick and he collapsed.

Prosecuting, according to Detective Chief Inspector Joshua Kusah told the Court presided over by Festus Nukunu that, the incident happened on Saturday, January 16.

He said the Assin Awisem Police which has jurisdiction over the Awisem community, received a report of the murder at about 1830 hours and quickly rushed to the scene.

The Prosecution said the victim was sent to Assin Awisem Health Centre for treatment but was transferred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and later referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), where he died the following day, Sunday, January 17 2021.

The body is currently at the CCTH morgue awaiting post mortem.

GNA