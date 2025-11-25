Joe Cole Urges Chelsea To Target Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has encouraged his former club to consider a move for AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, whose explosive start to the Premier League season has put several top-flight clubs on alert.

The Ghana international has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this campaign, registering six goals and three assists in 11 Premier League matches.

His form has elevated his profile across Europe, particularly after signing a new long-term contract that reportedly includes a £65 million release clause.

Despite Chelsea’s significant depth on the wings—bolstered by summer arrivals Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, as well as the early-season emergence of 18-year-old Estevão—Cole believes Semenyo would be an instant upgrade for Enzo Maresca’s side.

“Knowing Chelsea, he might be too old!” Cole joked in an interview with Paddy Power. “I’d have to check his age, but from a football perspective, if he’s available and he wants to come, it’s a no-brainer in terms of bringing him into the football club. With Chelsea’s model, there’ll be a financial element and evaluation element to it… He’d be a welcome addition to the squad, and he probably starts, because he’s been superb for Bournemouth.”

However, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has dismissed any concerns over Semenyo’s future, insisting the forward remains firmly part of his plans.

Semenyo’s growing influence and goal return have made him one of the Premier League’s breakout players this season, prompting increasing interest as the mid-season transfer window approaches.