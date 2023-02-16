Joe Ghartey Begins Campaign

Joe Ghartey with the family of the late Dr. Ato Panford

Joe Ghartey, one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to begin a nationwide tour starting from the Western Region.

Dubbed, “Nationwide Tour of Hope and Unity”, Mr. Ghartey would be interacting with NPP delegates and other opinion leaders during the tour.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Ghartey revealed that his campaign message would be one full of hope for the future and to bring the people together to spearhead national development.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan hosted him after he visited the resident of the late Dr. Ato Panford, former MP For Shama who passed on Sunday to commiserate with the family members.

He mentioned that he was supposed to start his campaign on Monday but had to postpone it because of the death of the former Shama MP.

“The former MP was a friend so it was proper to postpone my tour. But I will commence today from the western region”, he added.

He indicated that he would begin the tour with a talk at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Railway School at Essikado on the theme, “The Railway and Educational Sectors, Beacon of Hope”.

He added that if he wins the NPP flagbearership position and subsequently becomes president, he would rely mostly on the railway and educational sectors to transform Ghana’s economy.

The former Deputy Speaker of Parliament pointed out that when elected president, he would unite the people to help achieve his ‘Total Transformational Agenda’ that will benefit all.

He said “As the People’s President, I will run an open, listening and service-oriented government without sacrificing discipline and fairness.

He indicated that he had a track record of working hard with integrity in all the public sector jobs or positions he had held, and promised to do same as President.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Essikado