Joe Ghartey Pays Tribute To Richard Dombo

Former Minister of Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has paid a glowing tribute to the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Railways Development Authority (GRDA), Richard Dombo.

Mr Dombo was reportedly found dead in his room two days ago.

Until his shocking demise, he diligently served the GRDA, an agency under the Ministry of Railways Development.

In his touching tribute, Hon. Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, said “Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector.”

Hon. Ghartey recounted that “The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be over emphasised.”

Below is Hon. Ghartey’s full tribute to the late Richard Dombo



Joe Ghartey writes ✍🏾

Dombo has passed!! Unbelievable. Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector. The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be over emphasised. What can we say but quote Shakespeare, who reminds us that the world is but a stage, each man having his entry and his exit. Difficult as it may be, we are told by the Good Book that we came from dust and to dust we will return. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be his holy name. Richard, till we meet again on the day of resurrection, Rest In Perfect Peace.