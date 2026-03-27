Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton Among Top Ghanaian Artistes On YouTube

Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton

Ghana’s Gospel industry is making progress with digital music marketing, as three of its strong wings have made it to the top 15 Ghanaian artistes with YouTube subscriptions as of March 24, 2026.

Leading the gospel league is Minister Joe Mettle, who secured 543k subscribers, making him the seventh on the top 15 list.

Sonnie Badu is the second most subscribed YouTube channel on the gospel league with 478k and the ninth on the top 15 list.

Diana Hamilton came third on the gospel league with 442k subscribers on YouTube.

On the top 15 list, Afrobeat artiste Black Sherif topped the list with over 1.41 million YouTube subscribers, followed keenly by Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale with 1.39 million.

Rap god Sarkodie followed with 1.29 million while Gyakie has 885k. Multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy secured 836k subscription, with Moliy following closely with 796k.

Wendy Shay has 541k, Camidoh, 475k; Kofi Kinaata, 466k; Amaare, 456k; King Promise, 398k; and Eugy Official with 350k.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke