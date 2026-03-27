King Promise, Mr Eazi Reveal ‘See What We’ve Done’ Tracklist

Ghanaian Afrobeats star, King Promise, and Nigerian powerhouse, Mr Eazi, have dropped the full nine tracklist and artwork for their upcoming album, ‘See What We’ve Done’, set for release on April 15.

Building on singles like ‘See What We’ve Done’, ‘That Way’ and ‘Mariana’, the project blends their longtime friendship and musical styles from Highlife roots to Banku innovation.

Tracks such as ‘Baby I’m Still Jealous’ and ‘Criminal’ hint at emotional depths, with fans buzzing over the Ghana-Nigeria bromance.

Other tracks include, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Taste’, ‘No.1 Fan’ and ‘Mad Ting’

In a post on X, King Promise teased fans on the released date of the album, urging them to anticipate for the best of Afrobeats playlist as they have curated the playlist to suit their taste.

“SEE WHAT WE’VE DONE! THE ALBUM pre-order available now! Make sure to save & await this monstrous yet beautiful collection of words & emotions. Let the countdown begin 15 – April – 26 . Which song can’t you wait to hear? Lmk in the comments.

King Promise and Mr. Eazi are close friends and collaborators in the music industry. Their friendship goes back nearly to the beginning of their careers, with Mr. Eazi building his path to superstardom in Accra, Ghana, and King Promise making his earliest inroads into the music business.

The release of the joint album, ‘See What We’ve Done’, showcases their chemistry and shared vision for African pop music. The duo has been praised for their effortless collaboration, blending their unique styles to create something special.